S&P 500 Movers: WCG, PVH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of PVH topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, PVH has lost about 13.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Union, trading down 6.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 5.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.