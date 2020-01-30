S&P 500 Movers: WCG, NOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow (NOW) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 19.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans (WCG), trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alliance Data Systems (ADS), trading down 6.3%, and Mondelez International (MDLZ), trading up 5.7% on the day.

