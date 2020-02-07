Markets

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, NLOK

In early trading on Friday, shares of NortonLifeLock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.5%. Year to date, NortonLifeLock has lost about 23.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 10.7%, and National Oilwell Varco, trading up 11.4% on the day.

Most Popular