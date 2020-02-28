Markets

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, LYV

In early trading on Friday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Live Nation Entertainment has lost about 15.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AES, trading down 10.9%, and MMM, trading up 3.5% on the day.

