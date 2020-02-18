S&P 500 Movers: WCG, LDOS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Leidos Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Leidos Holdings registers a 25.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Conagra Brands, trading down 7.7%, and Franklin Resources, trading up 8.8% on the day.

