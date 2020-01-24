S&P 500 Movers: WCG, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is WellCare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. WellCare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discover Financial Services, trading down 10.2%, and DaVita, trading up 6.0% on the day.

