S&P 500 Movers: WCG, GRMN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Garmin topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Garmin registers a 7.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Extra Space Storage, trading down 5.2%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 7.0% on the day.

