S&P 500 Movers: WCG, GILD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 2.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans (WCG), trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sysco Corp (SYY), trading down 4.7%, and Nike (NKE), trading up 3.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.