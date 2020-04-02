S&P 500 Movers: WCG, FANG

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Diamondback Energy, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy has lost about 69.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans Inc is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Constellation Brands, trading down 10.4%, and Apache trading up 10.2% on the day.

