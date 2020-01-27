S&P 500 Movers: WCG, DHI

In early trading on Monday, shares of Horton (DHI) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Horton registers a 15.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is WellCare Health Plans (WCG), trading down 42.8%. WellCare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down 6.9%, and Arconic (ARNC), trading up 2.3% on the day.

