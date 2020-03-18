S&P 500 Movers: WCG, CTXS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Citrix Systems Inc registers a 25.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ONEOK, trading down 24.2%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading up 5.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.