S&P 500 Movers: WCG, COTY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coty, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.2%. Year to date, Coty, registers a 9.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ford Motor, trading down 9.9%, and Capri Holdings, trading up 9.3% on the day.

