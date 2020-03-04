S&P 500 Movers: WCG, CNC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Centene topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.0%. Year to date, Centene has lost about 2.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 8.6%, and Anthem, trading up 12.3% on the day.

