S&P 500 Movers: WCG, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Amazon.com registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadridge Financial Solutions, trading down 9.2%, and Colgate-Palmolive, trading up 7.2% on the day.

