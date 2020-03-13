Markets

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, AMP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ameriprise Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Ameriprise Financial has lost about 38.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans Inc is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 8.4%, and Oracle, trading up 10.5% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, AMP
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WCG, AMP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMP APA ORCL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular