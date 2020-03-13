S&P 500 Movers: WCG, AMP

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ameriprise Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Ameriprise Financial has lost about 38.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans Inc is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 8.4%, and Oracle, trading up 10.5% on the day.

