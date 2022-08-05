In early trading on Friday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 76.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 15.3%. Warner Bros Discovery is lower by about 37.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monster Beverage, trading down 5.3%, and EOG Resources, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBD, CEG

