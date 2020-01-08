Markets
S&P 500 Movers: WBA, LEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lennar Corp (LEN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Lennar Corp registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 6.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are TechnipFMC (FTI), trading down 2.2%, and Horton (DHI), trading up 2.9% on the day.

