S&P 500 Movers: WBA, GPS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of The Gap topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, The Gap registers a 70.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 5.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 28.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ball, trading down 3.8%, and Ford Motor, trading up 5.1% on the day.

