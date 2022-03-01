In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Target topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.0%. Year to date, Target has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Viatris, trading down 7.1%. Viatris is lower by about 24.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KeyCorp, trading down 5.5%, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VTRS, TGT

