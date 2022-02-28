In early trading on Monday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies registers a 6.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Viatris, trading down 16.9%. Viatris is lower by about 10.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Epam Systems, trading down 12.4%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 6.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VTRS, SEDG

