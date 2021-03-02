S&P 500 Movers: VTRS, NLSN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nielsen Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Nielsen Holdings registers a 17.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Viatris, trading down 2.8%. Viatris is lower by about 23.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are First Republic Bank, trading down 2.7%, and Mosaic, trading up 3.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.