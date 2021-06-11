S&P 500 Movers: VRTX, FCX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold registers a 60.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.1%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 4.5%, and Western Digital, trading up 2.7% on the day.

