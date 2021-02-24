S&P 500 Movers: VRSK, NCLH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Verisk Analytics, trading down 6.7%. Verisk Analytics is lower by about 16.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 3.8%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 4.7% on the day.

