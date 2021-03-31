S&P 500 Movers: VIAC, PVH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of PVH topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, PVH Corp registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ViacomCBS, trading down 5.2%. ViacomCBS is showing a gain of 18.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kroger, trading down 2.6%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 5.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.