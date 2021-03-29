S&P 500 Movers: VIAC, MOS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Mosaic (MOS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Mosaic registers a 42.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ViacomCBS (VIAC), trading down 3.2%. ViacomCBS is showing a gain of 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Morgan Stanley (MS), trading down 3.1%, and Nucor Corp. (NUE), trading up 4.2% on the day.

