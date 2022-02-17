S&P 500 Movers: VIAC, HAS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Hasbro, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Hasbro, Inc. registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paramount Global, trading down 17.8%. Paramount Global is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 16.8%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 4.5% on the day.

