S&P 500 Movers: VIAC, GNRC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Generac Holdings has lost about 13.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ViacomCBS, trading down 20.5%. ViacomCBS is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 10.0%, and Kraft Heinz, trading up 5.1% on the day.

