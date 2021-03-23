S&P 500 Movers: VIAC, ETSY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Etsy registers a 27.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ViacomCBS, trading down 7.6%. ViacomCBS is showing a gain of 148.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discovery, trading down 6.6%, and Netflix, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.