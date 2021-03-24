S&P 500 Movers: VIAC, AMAT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Applied Materials, Inc. registers a 43.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ViacomCBS, trading down 11.1%. ViacomCBS Inc is showing a gain of 117.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discovery, trading down 5.3%, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, trading up 6.3% on the day.

