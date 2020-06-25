S&P 500 Movers: VIAC, ACN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Accenture topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Accenture registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ViacomCBS, trading down 4.8%. ViacomCBS is lower by about 46.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 4.0%, and Ameriprise Financial, trading up 5.0% on the day.

