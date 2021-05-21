S&P 500 Movers: VFC, LW

In early trading on Friday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 2.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is VFC, trading down 6.9%. VFC is lower by about 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 2.0%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 3.3% on the day.

