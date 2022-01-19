In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software, has lost about 8.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is US Bancorp, trading down 5.8%. US Bancorp is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ford Motor, trading down 3.1%, and Fortinet, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: USB, TTWO

