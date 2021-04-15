S&P 500 Movers: USB, NVDA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 22.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is US Bancorp, trading down 4.7%. US Bancorp is showing a gain of 17.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Truist Financial, trading down 4.0%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.