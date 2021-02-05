S&P 500 Movers: UNM, ATVI

In early trading on Friday, shares of Activision Blizzard, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.2%. Year to date, Activision Blizzard, registers a 10.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Unum Group, trading down 4.0%. Unum Group is showing a gain of 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile, trading down 3.3%, and News Corp, trading up 8.6% on the day.

