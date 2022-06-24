In early trading on Friday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 39.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 1.9%, and Royal Caribbean Group, trading up 9.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UNH, NCLH

