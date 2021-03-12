S&P 500 Movers: ULTA, LB

In early trading on Friday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, L Brands, registers a 63.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 10.9%. Ulta Beauty Inc is showing a gain of 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lennar, trading down 3.2%, and ViacomCBS, trading up 5.2% on the day.

