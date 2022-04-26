In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Sherwin-Williams topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, Sherwin-Williams has lost about 22.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Universal Health Services, trading down 11.9%. Universal Health Services is lower by about 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Electric, trading down 8.2%, and Corning, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UHS, SHW

