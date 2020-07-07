S&P 500 Movers: UAL, ROL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Rollins, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Rollins registers a 36.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 6.3%. United Airlines Holdings Inc is lower by about 62.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 5.2%, and Air Products & Chemicals, trading up 3.2% on the day.

