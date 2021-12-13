S&P 500 Movers: UAL, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 157.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.7%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 5.4%, and Pfizer, trading up 3.7% on the day.

