S&P 500 Movers: UAL, GIS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of General Mills topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, General Mills registers a 17.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 4.4%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 4.2%, and Viatris, trading up 4.3% on the day.

