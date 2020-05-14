Markets
S&P 500 Movers: UAL, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 7.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 12.0%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 79.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 9.9%, and Cintas, trading up 4.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

