S&P 500 Movers: UAL, ABT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Abbott Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Abbott Laboratories registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 10.4%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 67.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 7.9%, and NVIDIA, trading up 4.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.