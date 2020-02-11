S&P 500 Movers: UAA, TMUS

Markets
UAA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of T-Mobile US topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, T-Mobile US registers a 20.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 17.9%. Under Armour Inc is lower by about 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Under Armour, trading down 16.2%, and SBA Communications, trading up 6.5% on the day.

