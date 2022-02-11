In early trading on Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, Monolithic Power Systems has lost about 8.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 10.7%. Under Armour is lower by about 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Newell Brands, trading up 10.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UAA, MPWR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.