In early trading on Friday, shares of Cigna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Cigna registers a 14.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 26.1%. Under Armour is lower by about 50.2% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is NRG Energy, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UAA, CI

