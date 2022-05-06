Markets
S&P 500 Movers: UAA, CI

BNK Invest
In early trading on Friday, shares of Cigna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Cigna registers a 14.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 26.1%. Under Armour is lower by about 50.2% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is NRG Energy, trading up 3.5% on the day.

