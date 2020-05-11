Markets
S&P 500 Movers: UAA, CAH

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cardinal Health, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Cardinal Health registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 12.4%. Under Armour Inc is lower by about 59.5% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Marketaxess Holdings trading up 2.8% on the day.

