In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 33.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 2.9%. Under Armour is lower by about 54.9% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Diamondback Energy trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UA, TSLA

