Markets
TXN

S&P 500 Movers: TXN, ROL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Rollins (ROL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Rollins registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Texas Instruments (TXN), trading down 7.0%. Texas Instruments is showing a gain of 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lilly & Co (LLY), trading down 5.2%, and Avery Dennison Corp (AVY), trading up 7.5% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: TXN, ROL
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TXN, ROL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN ROL

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular