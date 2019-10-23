S&P 500 Movers: TXN, ROL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Rollins (ROL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Rollins registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Texas Instruments (TXN), trading down 7.0%. Texas Instruments is showing a gain of 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lilly & Co (LLY), trading down 5.2%, and Avery Dennison Corp (AVY), trading up 7.5% on the day.

