S&P 500 Movers: TWTR, SBNY

In early trading on Friday, shares of Signature Bank topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Signature Bank has lost about 36.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Twitter, trading down 10.8%. Twitter is lower by about 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Embecta, trading down 9.3%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 9.2% on the day.

