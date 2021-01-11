Markets
S&P 500 Movers: TWTR, LLY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 10.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Twitter, trading down 8.8%. Twitter is lower by about 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 5.1%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 4.5% on the day.

